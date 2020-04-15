Gwinnett County teacher leaves positive messages to student using sidewalk chalk.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) - Gwinnett county teacher Alexis Priest is spreading positivity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dealing with a new normal and trying to comprehend all that is happening is hard for everyone, but imagine being a kid.

“There’s so many questions and uncertainties they don’t understand. A lot of adults don’t understand,” said Priest.

With one scratch at a time she wanted to let her third-graders know she cares. So she came up with the writing "I miss you" in chalk in the driveways of her student's homes, of course with the approval of parents.

“I got a ton of emails back saying oh my gosh I love this” said Priest.

Lance Bilbrew was one of them.

"It showed that she really had a heart for what she does in a heart for her students as well.”

His son Lance Bilbrew Jr. said he not only misses his teacher but his friends.

“Some of my friends I can’t like FaceTime or anything” said Lance Jr.

“If your kid comes to the door and they spot me I say let’s wave let’s have a conversation," said Priest.

She even got to see five or six of her kids sitting on their porch or waving out their front door.

From online to outside Priest said we are all in this together.

“I miss you, I wish I could hug all of you and I will see you very very soon.”

