ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Trending on social is a story of a first-year teacher from North Fulton County going the extra mile to make testing less stressful for her 3rd grade students.
Check this out, 23-year-old Jasmine Merlette wanted to encourage her students to stay confident and encouraged during their standardized tests, so she came up with her own lyrics and remade Atlanta rapper Lil Nax X's song "Old Town Road."
The Johns Creek native said music is a fun and easy way to remind the kids they posses the tools for success. The video generated so much attention, that artists Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus tweeted their approval for her remix.
