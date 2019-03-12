GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A teacher with Gwinnett County Public Schools has resigned amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a 12th grade student.
The principal of Archer High School sent a letter to parents explaining the situation. Principal Johnson said the following:
This type of alleged behavior between a teacher and a student is unacceptable. While this is not a situation we have experienced at our school previously, one time is too many. Ethics matter, and the trust our community places in its educators matters to Archer and to Gwinnett County Public Schools. This is not something we take for granted. With that in mind, I thank you for your continued support of our school and its students.
The principal also stated officials received a report about the situation Monday and the school contacted the police and the school district's Division of Human Resources.
Anthony Stark, a student at the school said it was hard for teens to focus on studies when they found out a teacher was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
"It just hit me hard because we're kind of close, because she's my PE teacher," he said.
Other families we spoke to said something like this should never happen at all.
"Kids are not safe anywhere anymore," said Roxana Evans. "It happens in church, in school."
