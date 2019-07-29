DECATUR, Ga. (CBS460 -- DeKalb County Schools say a report of inappropriate contact between a former teacher and a student at DeKalb School of the Arts is currently under investigation.
The district adds that the way the report was handled is being investigated as well. During this process, the teacher resigned and the principal is on paid administrative leave and plans to retire.
A district spokesperson says the investigation into these reports is at a very early stage.
Scandal rocks the start of a new school year when a teacher resigns amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship w/ a student. Why parents are outraged at how the school is handling at 11pm on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Bn56yT1IxS— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) July 30, 2019
Marcus Davis says his two girls go to DeKalb School of the Arts and that he's upset he learned about the incident from a CBS46 reporter instead of the school district.
"It's important for notification because a lot of times kids aren't forthcoming. They feel scared or nervous especially by that type of situation," said Davis.
Multiple parents say they did not receive any type of notification. Davis says that robs parents of the chance to have an important conversation with their kids.
