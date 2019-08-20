ATLANTA (CBS46) – A day after a teacher was carjacked outside of a South Fulton elementary school, police found the car and a teen has been charged.
The investigation now involves several different jurisdictions.
A teacher was carjacked around 6 a.m. Monday outside of Heritage Elementary School.
According to a note sent to parents who have children at the school, the staff member was approached by an armed suspect demanding the keys to the person's car. The employee did as they were told, and the suspect then took off in the car toward Old National Highway. The teacher was not injured.
Police in Atlanta responded around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday to a person shot call on Bolton Road. They found a 19 year-old with gunshot wounds to the arm and stomach. He was reluctant to provide information to officers, according to the police department.
Officers determined the car he was in was stolen in the South Fulton carjacking the day before. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Gwinnet County Police say the 19-year-old was shot at a Peachtree Corners apartment during a drug-related shooting before showing up in Atlanta. Gwinnett officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex on Hillandale Drive around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The Heritage Elementary School principal asked parents to report any unusual activity and be aware of their surroundings.
Additionally, Fulton County Schools Police will start shifts as early as 6 a.m. and officers will have staggered shifts to start early morning and extend late into the evenings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.