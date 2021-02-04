The Director of the Centers for Disease Control announced teacher vaccinations are not a prerequisite for school returns. While the White House walked back some of the statements, the announcement generated conflict that led to local protests and persistent fears from educators.
From county to county, hundreds of Georgia educators have spent the past weeks expressing disappointment and anger. An educator who did not want to share her face or name, shared her frustration after the CDC said in this week's briefing that campuses can return safely without first seeing its teachers vaccinated.
"It doesn't make any sense," the Atlanta Public School teacher told CBS46's Ciara Cummings. "I'm absolutely nervous because the only protection I have is a mask. We're considered essential so why are we not being treated as essential, put us in the 1A category."
Physician and local expert for the Diplomat American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Cecil Bennett Jr., talked with CBS46 about the controversy surrounding the CDC directors statement.
"Does is come off as tone deaf or is this just medically accurate," CBS 46's Ciara Cummings asked.
Dr. Bennett replied, "Well you know, I can look at that both ways. I can look at what data they're looking at, but I'm also looking at what people are experiencing on the ground."
Bennett said the science does continue to prove masks and distancing remain effective tools and most school districts seem to utilize both measures. But the physician argues with new variants, and classes with younger kids who often remove their masks and play with it; the risk of infection now seems greater.
"It's a concern that the UK variant may become the dominant strain in the US by March. This is why it's so important we immunize as many people as possible, especially a valuable resource like teachers," Bennett said.
Governor Brian Kemp explained Thursday at a Brookhaven vaccine site tour that even if the state could include teachers in the current phase; it could still take months for doses to reach their arms because of supply.
"Then why put people in danger," the APS teacher asked as she questioned campus returns altogether.
She added vaccination right now is an educator's best shot at safety.
Dr. Bennet says he is advocating the state begin supplying KN95 or N95 masks to all teachers because he says those are most effective at slowing the spread while teachers await vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.