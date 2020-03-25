GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Teachers in Gwinnett County are practicing social distancing while being social with their students in a unique way.
On Wednesday, 60 teachers and administrators from Roberts Elementary school in Suwanee ditched the digital lesson, jumped in their cars and drove to 20 of their students’ subdivisions for an in-person caravan parade.
As faculty honked their horns, students held signs, waved and cheered. The principal says it was different to connect with students since coronavirus shut down schools.
“Seeing a teacher through a computer is not the same as seeing them ride by in the car and waving at you saying I love you and having signs on the car saying that we miss you. You can’t replace that,” said Principal Dione Jones.
He said for many it was emotional.
“A few of us were in tears just driving through the streets and seeing our parents and our kids my eyes were watered several times,” said Principal Jones.
A Gwinnett County spokesperson said Duncan Creek Elementary held a similar parade Monday. Harbins Elementary School and Burnette Elementary School are both doing similar caravans Thursday.
