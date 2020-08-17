(CBS46) - Georgia's third largest school district is back in session, but the buildings are empty and the buses are parked.
More than 100,000 students in Dekalb County began remote learning Monday with the school district's 6,000 teachers instructing from their homes.
School officials said there will be no one inside school buildings until at least Labor Day, but parents and teachers are already expressing concerns on how smoothly daily instruction will run.
