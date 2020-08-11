PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Paulding County School Board met for the first time since a picture showing crowded hallways at North Paulding High went viral and nine COVID-19 cases caused the school to close.
The meeting began with public support, but soon after teachers shared their thoughts.
“I have told my students my story and implored them kindly if you would consider wearing masks," said Meredith Hanft a South Paulding High School teacher. "Let me tell you, I had 6 students out of 80 wearing masks and not only that, I had students making fun of me for wearing a mask," she added.
Teachers also claimed improper cleaning at schools.
“The county has said multiple times that schools are undergoing thorough cleaning daily, I have yet to see this carried out consistently," said Rhonda Kelley a South Paulding High School science teacher. "The county has implied that desks and tables would be cleaned in between classes and that cleaner is provided for this purpose, there are not enough custodians for this to happen."
At times emotions spilled over causing the board members to bang the gavel and call for order.
But it wasn't only parents and teachers voicing their concerns, students also attended the meeting to ensure they were heard.
“I don’t feel pressured at all, they’re doing the best they can,” said a North Paulding High School senior.
The district said it will be releasing plans for the reopening of North Paulding High on August 12. The district will also shared all confirmed coronavirus cases at each school on Friday over every week.
