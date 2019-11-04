(CBS46) - Nancy Howard is ready to get blinged out.
The nine-year ovarian cancer survivor is preparing to strut her stuff in the 10th annual "Teal to Heal Fashion Show" Nov. 7 at Tootsies in Buckhead.
CBS46 spoke to Howard during her dress fitting.
"I love doing it. It's just a lot of fun," she said.
The event raises money for the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance or GOCA, a nonprofit which provides resources and support to women diagnosed with the cancer.
GOCA offers mentorship, health fairs and lunch-and-learn seminars throughout the year to raise awareness. This year GOCA is celebrating survivors and will feature those who have walked in previous shows. This will be Howard’s second time down the catwalk.
"Meeting so many other survivors it gives you hope and encouragement just to know that these women have survived it," she said.
Early diagnosis is pertinent, said GOCA executive director, Doug Barron.
"We want to show people that the disease is survivable with the correct detection, treatment and process because ovarian cancer is the one when women say they've been diagnosed with it, people go 'oh, you have that one' because survivability is only about 38% overall," he said.
Howard said early detection saved her life. Before her mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she said knew very little about the disease.
"You can survive this, but it's got to be early diagnosis, the right treatment and I was very fortunate in getting all of that," she said.
Models range from all ages including a teen girl who was diagnosed at just 8 years old to a 26-year survivor, Barron said.
There will be 50 runway looks from Tootsie’s collections, and models will be sparkling in jewelry designed by local designer Cindy Ensor.
Hunter Bell, creative director of Hunter Bell NYC is a special guest.
Event coordinator and personal stylist Sara Wolf-Mixon said Tootsies has long been a strong community supporter. The store hosts about 40 charity events annually, but the “Teal to Heal” event is its longest, and one of its largest, she said.
Wolfe-Mixon said she wants survivors to leave empowered and attendees inspired.
"We want people to really understand how special these women are and how amazing this organization is and to celebrate the milestones they've accomplished," she said. "The fact that they're here and able to be with us making a turn down the catwalk, I mean that's amazing."
All proceeds will benefit GOCA.
The event is Nov. 7, 2019 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Tootsies, 3167 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. Tickets range from $55 - $75. For more details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.