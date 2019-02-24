BUCKHEAD, GA (CBS46) Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber is down a device after his vehicle was robbed of a backpack containing his team-issued tablet.
Barber told APD he parked his vehicle in the 3400 block of Alexander Road NW on Friday, but when he returned around 9:50 a.m. the next day he noticed a passenger door was open. Upon further inspection he noticed the bag containing the tablet, which is typically loaded with the team's current playbook.
According to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers spokesperson, "Peyton Barber did have his Surface computer stolen in Buckhead this weekend. The computer had been wiped so there was nothing of importance to the team on it."
At this time there are no known suspects. The investigation continues.
