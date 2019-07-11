HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Day two of the Rosenbaum Murder Trail got underway on Thursday in Henry County.
Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are accused of beating and killing two-year-old Laila Daniel.
Today, Laila’s biological mother Tessa Daniel took the stand.
She spoke about her problems with drugs. SO due to her addiction Her two young daughters lived with relatives and friends before the Department of Family and Children Services stepped in.
Daniel testified that Jennifer Rosenbaum, at one time had been in a children’s shelter her and offered to take in her two daughters.
Daniel thought Rosenbaum and her husband, seemed like good, caring people, she told the court.
“I figured that she couldn’t mean nothing bad. I figured she had to have good intentions if she reached out like that. “said Daniel
But not long after Laila and her big sister Millie moved in with the Rosenbaum’s in July 2015, Clendening suspected something wasn’t right. After Laila was sick too many times and she stopped receiving pictures from the foster family. Tessa started recording her phones calls with her daughters.
The State played a phone call from November 16th, 2015 with Laila and Tessa. The mother never thought it would be the last time she would hear her daughters voice.
Day three of the trial will resume on Friday.
