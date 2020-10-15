WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- Tech giants including Facebook, Twitter, and now YouTube are taking steps to quash the false QAnon conspiracy theory that has been running rampant on all of the platforms.
YouTube, one of the largest holders of QAnon content, said Thursday it is "removing more conspiracy theory content used to justify real-world violence." The company said it will do this by expanding hate and harassment policies to "prohibit content that targets an individual or group" with conspiracy theories that justify violence.
The company gave the example of content that "threatens or harasses someone by suggesting they are complicit in one of these harmful conspiracies, such as QAnon or Pizzagate." YouTube said the context matters and it won't apply to news coverage of QAnon or people discussing them without targeting individuals or protected groups may remain online.
YouTube's move followed Facebook's move to completely ban QAnon from the platform. It also labeled QAnon a "militarized social movement." Facebook also took action recently against anti-vaccination ads and Holocaust denial, removing both from the platform.
Twitter has taken similar measures to deal with QAnon on its platform as well.
Both Facebook and Twitter came under scrutiny Wednesday when both limited the distribution of a New York Post story about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The unverified story made allegations against Biden's son, Hunter. Experts raised concerns about the accuracy of the article and shortly afterwards, Facebook and Twitter took action.
Their move came under fire from President Donald Trump, and some conservatives, who accused both platforms of trying to censor the story.
All of the moves come in a politically charged environment where the tech companies are trying to walk a tightrope between being simply a platform or needing to help stop the spread of misinformation and false claims.
