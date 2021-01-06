A technical issue in DeKalb County will cause a delay in the ballot count as Georgia awaits a winner in two hotly contested runoff races in the state.
The county released this statement early Wednesday morning, detailing the issue:
“Due to technical issues, the remaining 19,000 ballots must be manually scanned in order to be tabulated and added to the total vote count. Georgia's voting system provides built-in safeguards, in the form of paper ballots, that allow us to quickly process ballots that are electronically cast. These outstanding paper ballots are currently being scanned and the tabulation will be completed as quickly as possible and in compliance with state guidelines.”
Raphael Warnock has already been projected as the winner in his contest against Kelly Loeffler. The Associated Press says Raphael Warnock has won his runoff election, although it has yet to be confirmed on the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue remains too early to call, although Ossoff pushed ahead of Perdue overnight.
