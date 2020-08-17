COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County school leaders rolled out a new online learning platform Monday known as CTLS, but not without issues. Students were unable to log in to their classes and the problem was county-wide.
It's one reason some parents would prefer sending their child back to the classroom.
“You know viruses are always going to be around and we have to learn to live with this virus. The way to do it is to allow our kids to go back and interact with other students safely obviously,” parent Amy Henry said.
On Saturday, several parents and students in Cobb County held a protest speaking out against the decision to start the year with remote learning. These parents believe they should have a choice.
“Kids learn best in an environment with a teacher, with other students in a community and they're not going to thrive or learn when they're in their house watching a video screen,” Henry said.
Another concern is that there are some students who are not even properly equipped for remote learning. State Representative Erica Thomas is now seeking laptop donations.
"I want to encourage citizens and local businesses in Cobb County to use this opportunity to rally together and ensure that our students are able to participate in the school year from the safety of their home,” Thomas said in a statement.
“Virtual is great for some people because of their situation, but you know what face to face is so much more beneficial for the majority of parents,” Henry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.