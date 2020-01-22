DULUTH, GA. (CBS46) - Two burglary suspects are in custody after Duluth police captured them Saturday.
Officer Ted Sadowski told CBS46 an officer was patrolling when he noticed a car backed up to the front door of a Shell gas station on Buford Highway.
When the officer drove closer, the car quickly left before the officer noticed the front door of the building was smashed.
According to Sadowski, the officer then noticed two men run out.
Drone and body camera footage showed officers searching the area nearby when an officer motioned towards a dumpster. The footage eventually showed a man emerging from inside.
Sadwoski told CBS46 the drone can be helpful during these type of searches.
"We can definitely benefit, especially at night, because we have the capability to look at any heat coming from individuals," he said. "In this situation it definitely aided in creating a good perimeter and capturing that good video."
Terry Price and Leonunte Carson were arrested.
