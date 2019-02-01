ATLANTA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium is getting all the attention and glory; but down below is where the real work is being done to bring Super Bowl 53 into your homes.
Under the stadium there are 14 production trailers with miles of cables and wires running from them. Inside those trailers are a team of people working to coordinate camera angles for pre and post-game shows and the big half-time show.
“You’ll see a lot of people all working together and very well timed with each other playing their part,” VP of remote engineering and planning Mike Francis said. “This is our super bowl too. Not just the players. Everybody is looking forward to this moment and working really hard to get here.”
He explained there are 115 cameras focused on the field to catch anything happening, at any time, from any angle.
“We have 360 systems,” Francis said. “We have three 8k cameras, ten 4k cameras, 20 super-slow-motion systems, 20 channels of graphics, up-ended reality engines. We have just every bell and whistle you can think of.”
This is the first time 8k camera technology is being used for broadcast. Francis explains how this will benefit CBS46 viewers this year.
“What the viewers are going to notice is they are all of a sudden going to see a very close up shot of that toe on the sideline whether he is in or out of bounds or potentially the ball breaking the plane of the end zone,” Francis said.
Remember, there’s only one place you can see all of this technology on display Sunday night and that’s on CBS46, your home for Super Bowl LIII.
