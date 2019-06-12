Ocasio-Cortez deletes tweet mistakenly identifying top Democrat as GOP member

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet on Thursday that mistakenly identified a high-ranking Democrat as one of the Republican Party's "older male members."

WASHINGTON (CBS46) – Politics can sometimes make strange partnerships and Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are almost complete political opposites. But Cruz has extended an offer to Ocasio-Cortez to co-sponsor a bill that could alter the prescription drug market for millions of women.

On June 7, Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as she’s known to many of her fans, posted to Twitter that birth control should be “over-the-counter” and later added, “It should be free, too – like in the UK.”

Tuesday, Cruz took to Twitter to say he agrees with the first-year Representative from New York on the idea of birth control being available over the counter. Cruz went further offering to sponsor a bill in the Senate alongside AOC in the House making the drugs over-the-counter.

There hasn’t been a response from AOC yet, but Cruz’s plan is to offer a clean bill, meaning no add-ons or amendments to the bill.

If the duo team up, it will be the second time the two have put together legislation. The two previously introduced duel bills in each house that would ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists.

