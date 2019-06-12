WASHINGTON (CBS46) – Politics can sometimes make strange partnerships and Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are almost complete political opposites. But Cruz has extended an offer to Ocasio-Cortez to co-sponsor a bill that could alter the prescription drug market for millions of women.
On June 7, Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as she’s known to many of her fans, posted to Twitter that birth control should be “over-the-counter” and later added, “It should be free, too – like in the UK.”
Psst! 🗣 Birth control should be over-the-counter, pass it on.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2019
Tuesday, Cruz took to Twitter to say he agrees with the first-year Representative from New York on the idea of birth control being available over the counter. Cruz went further offering to sponsor a bill in the Senate alongside AOC in the House making the drugs over-the-counter.
I agree. Perhaps, in addition to the legislation we are already working on together to ban Members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, we can team up here as well. A simple, clean bill making birth control available over the counter. Interested? https://t.co/7kh3kqxN1w— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 12, 2019
There hasn’t been a response from AOC yet, but Cruz’s plan is to offer a clean bill, meaning no add-ons or amendments to the bill.
If the duo team up, it will be the second time the two have put together legislation. The two previously introduced duel bills in each house that would ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists.
