Lithia Springs, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Douglas County teen is in custody following a shooting over a video game controller.
Gabriel Martinez Cruz, 16, of Lithia Springs is accused of killing his friend, Gonzalo Lamar Gonzalez-Abara, 17, on Monday at a residence in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park off Bankhead Highway in Lithia Springs.
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies received a call from a citizen who reported hearing a loud noise and observing a group of teens running from one of the residences.
Cruz was arrested on charges of malice murder and tampering with evidence.
