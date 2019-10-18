SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a teen accused of shooting a father and son in the garage of a home in Snellville.
Police say the father confronted 17 year-old Jacobi Chomicki in the garage as he was trying to steal a bicycle.
That's when Chomicki allegedly shot the father and his 10 year-old son before fleeing the scene.
Chomicki is also suspected in other crimes in the area.
Relatives say the father and son are both doing okay and are expected to survive their injuries.
