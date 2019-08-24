SARDIS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 19-year-old is wanted for allegedly shooting his stepfather at a residence near the intersection of Girard Avenue and Sapp Street in Burke County.
Deputies say early Saturday morning the stepfather found an AK-47 that 19-year-old Jeramiah Gardner had hidden in the home. After discovering the gun he then turned it over to Sardis Police.
When he returned home from the police station around 9:45 a.m. the teen shot his stepfather in the driveway. Gardner then fled from the home on foot.
The teen was last seen wearing black pants, no shirt, and is armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.
Anyone with information of the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133. Callers may remain anonymous.
"If you are friends with him or have a way to reach him through social media or other means, please have him turn himself in to the BCSO as soon as possible. At this time, he is considered to be armed and dangerous," said police.
