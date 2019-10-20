ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Braxton Lusk dreams of becoming a sports physical therapist. And he came one step closer to his dream of helping athletes and his favorite team when he walked onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the honorary captain for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
When Lusk was born, he was diagnosed with Klippel-Trenaunay-Weber syndrome which caused improper blood flow to one of his legs. At 22 months old, one of his legs was amputated above the knee and he was fitted for a prosthetic leg at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Lusk’s condition is so rare, only 1 in 50 million children are diagnosed. Now at 16 years old, he’s already undergone at least 10 surgeries.
“We’re seeing multiple doctors at Children’s and the care they provide is exceptional,” said Tabitha Lusk, Braxton’s mom. “With as many surgeries as Braxton’s had, some kids might fear the medical world. But my son wants to be a sports physical therapist. His therapists deal with him so compassionately and caring, so he wants to give back.”
Tabitha said she knows it can be difficult for a 16-year-old who feels different, but she’s proud of the driven, smart, respectful and unstoppable kid who she once thought would never walk.
