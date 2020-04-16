ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a teen and woman inside of an apartment.
Police units responded to a person shot call and located a 14-year-old and an adult woman shot in an apartment.
The shooting happened at the Oxford Village apartments on Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta after midnight, Thursday.
The teen was shot in the back and the woman was shot in the hand, police said.
Both were taken to an area hospital and bot are expected to survive.
Police said they do not believe the shooting was random and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
