Peachtree City police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old and 16-year-old.
The crash happened Saturday night on Robinson Road near Kimmer Road.
A police spokesperson said the teen and young adult were travelling northbound and their vehicle collided with another vehicle that was traveling southbound.
The car with the teen and young adult immediately burst into flames after the collision.
Accident investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.
