GAINSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 16 year old girl was arrested for Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder at Bethel AME Church in Gainesville.
A collaboration between Gainesville City School officials and Gainesville Police led to the discovery of a 16-year-old’s plan to attack Bethel AME Church.
On Friday, November 15, 2019, Gainesville High School Resource Officers were notified by school administration of a white teenagers plans to cause harm to multiple people of a local church.
Students confided in school counselors regarding a juvenile’s notebook with detailed plans to commit murder at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville, Georgia. The school administration conducted the preliminary investigation and verified the threat. They immediately turned the investigation over to Gainesville Police. The teenager was taken into custody and her parents were notified.
Our investigation indicated the church was targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographic of the church members. The church was immediately notified of the incident by Gainesville Police to ensure the safety of our community and the current threat was under control. The juvenile was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder and was transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville, Georgia.
“This is an active investigation and a prime example of how strong relationships between the student body, school administration, and law enforcement can intercept a potentially horrific incident.”- Chief Jay Parrish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.