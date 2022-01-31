EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) — A teen was arrested for walking around an East Point neighborhood with a rifle and reportedly firing shots.
According to the East Point Police Department, officers responded to the Lakeside Preserve Subdivision on a shots fired call on Jan. 23. Numerous people reported seeing a person walking in the area carrying a rifle and shooting the weapon. Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Joseph Washington holding a rifle. When the officers gave verbal commands to Washington, he ran into a wooded area.
EPPD says after a search, officers located Washington on Otter Dam Court and Kingfisher Drive. He was taken into custody and the rifle was found tucked inside his waistband.
The East Point Police Department and the City of South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying any other victims that may have been affected by this crime. They say the crime occurred in the area of Camp Creek Parkway and Fairburn Road on Jan. 23 between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Please contact East Point Police at 404-761-2177 and ask to speak with a detective if you have any information. You can also email aglover@eastpointcity.org with any information.
