ATLNATA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have announced the arrest of a juvenile, accused in a shooting outside of Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta on August 17 that left a young boy paralyzed.
Isaiah Payton, 12, and Damean Spear, 15, were leaving a high school football game between Mays and Carver at Lakewood Stadium when both were struck by gunfire.
Spear was treated and released with non life-threatening injuries while Payton was left paralyzed from the chest down. He will require long-term disability care as a result.
The juvenile accused in the shooting, only described as a 15 year-old boy, was taken into custody on October 14.
Police believe the juvenile in custody was firing at another person when Payton and Spear were struck. They also believe that another shooter may have been involved.
“This was a reckless, heartless and cowardly act of violence that forever changed the life of a 12-year-old child and his family and deeply affected another juvenile,” said APD Chief Erika Shields in a press release. “Our investigators have worked relentlessly to make this arrest. I’m immensely proud of their determination in getting this individual off of the street and look forward to them finding the other shooter.”
If you have any information that police may find beneficial, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
