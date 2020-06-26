ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Black teen wanted for slapping an unsuspecting MARTA train passenger has been arrested by the transit's police department.
Video of the attack began circulating social media June 25. In the short clip, several other teens are heard in the background saying "where we at" and "we at Ashby." The teen is then seen slapping the seated passenger in the head.
MARTA Police say the incident took place June 22 and that the juvenile suspect was arrested. The agency adds that the victim did not know his attacker.
“I would like to thank the public for sharing this video with us,” said MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher. “The level of callousness displayed in this video is shocking and this type of behavior will absolutely not be tolerated on MARTA.”
The 14-year old suspect is charged with battery and will appear before the Fulton County Juvenile Court.
