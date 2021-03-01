Neighbors described a nerve-racking scene in Powder Springs as police searched a house for bomb-related materials.
“They told me that I might want to evacuate,” said a neighbor who lives across the road. “They had a search dog and that was later on this afternoon and then I don’t know what the vehicle is but they had the robot that put what ever they found into a pod.”
Cob County Police are out at a house collecting explosive material in Powder Springs. @cbs46 #crime pic.twitter.com/fbgLly4orj— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 1, 2021
Cobb County Police said a bomb squad was at a home on Crabapple Place collecting explosive-related material and making sure the area was safe.
Police at times could be seen carrying evidence out of the house, even weapons including a rifle.
“That is not something I would have anticipated in this neighborhood nor of the neighbor that I knew,” said a neighbor who has lived in the area for 12 years.
Neighbors said a man has owned the house for several years and that in the last 12 months a woman and a younger man had moved in with him.
Police say they've arrested 17 year-old Dylan Chapman but it's unclear if he's charged in connection to the crime.
“I’ve been concerned all day it’s been a long day,” said the neighbor from across the road.
Tax records show a Carlton Hutt Vereen owns the home. No other information has been released.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
