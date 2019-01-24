Cobb County, GA (CBS46) A teenager is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up a Cobb County middle school.
The threat was emailed to Floyd Middle School in Mableton last Thursday and the young man was arrested the next day.
Andrew Sean Brady, 18, is in the Cobb County Jail and he's listed as having no bond.
He has an Austell address but it's unclear what his connection is to Floyd Middle School.
According to detectives, Brady sent an email to the administration and staff at the school, saying he had planted a bomb inside.
He said people will die and after the bomb explodes he will use a gun to kill as many people as possible.
CBS46 received a statement from the Cobb County school district about the situation.
A spokesperson said, "Last week, our school received an email which contained threatening content. An investigation was immediately launched involving the Cobb County school district police department, local law enforcement and the GBI. Our community was notified of the threatening email, and through our partnership with local law enforcement, we can confirm that authorities have made an arrest."
The school district declined to comment any further.
The questions remain. What did Brady have against Floyd Middle School? And did police find anything that makes them think he was capable of following through with the threat?
CBS46 is working to get those answers.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.