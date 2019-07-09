ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A teen has turned himself into police after allegedly setting off several fireworks inside a Barnes and Nobles bookstore in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police say officers were called to the store after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found that several fireworks had been set off inside the store.
Minutes later, officers were called to a similar situation at the Rag-O-Rama location on Euclid Avenue. Security officer told police they observed two men setting off fireworks inside of the store and they were asked to leave.
Investigators recognized one of the suspects and upon contacting him, the suspect turned himself into the DeKalb County Jail. The suspect, later identified as 19 year-old Christopher Nealey, has been charged with reckless conduct.
The other suspect is still on the loose.
if you have any information on either incident, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
