CARROLL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An teen who deputies say was involved in multiple theft cases in Carroll County is now behind bars and faces a slew of charges.
During a traffic stop on May 27, the Villa Rick Police Department identified 18-year-old Kobe Jeremiah Hussion in connection to several entering autos and theft cases that occurred across the county over the last several months.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, investigators reported that Hussion was linked to those crimes that ultimately led to his arrest on June 24.
He now faces 22 felony charges for entering auto and theft by taking so far.
The sheriff's officer released the following statement:
"The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is committed to solving these crimes as the victims are targeted for possessions they have earned from being productive members of society unlike those who feel its necessary to steal from others.
We would also like to take this opportunity to remind the community to lock their car doors, do not leave anything of value inside their vehicles, and park in well-lit areas with cameras nearby if necessary. We appreciate all those who have assisted in this investigation and have provided video of the suspects to us."
If you have any information in reference to Hussion and his associates, you are asked to contact Investigator Wiggins at 770-830-5916 or by email at bwiggins@carrollsheriff.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.