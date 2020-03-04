WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Department of Health says a teen attended school at the Living Science Homeschool Study Center days before he tested positive for coronavirus.
The school learned of the 15-year-old's diagnosis on Tuesday. School officials immediately notified parents and guardians with the following statement:
"GPDH has contacted the families directly who have children in the same Wednesday class as the student. GPDH has asked those families to self-quarantine voluntarily for the two-week incubation period of the virus and to wait to return to class until Thursday, March 12."
#breaking 15-year-old who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Atlanta went to a school for one day at Living Science Homeschool Study Center in Cherokee County. Statement below @cbs46 #coronavirus #atlanta pic.twitter.com/0D0Hh3BJ0R— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 4, 2020
The school said the department of health did not require them to shutdown, but as a precaution, they voluntarily closed the campus until March 12.
People with children in home school co-op’s in the area said now it is about the community spread since kids will attend multiple locations.
“It’s just the unknown, obviously it made its way here, it’s spreading. Where is it going to go next if it’s in Milton? If any of the kids from the class have it or are carrying it it’s just the unknown,” said one concerned parent.
Cherokee County School District sent out an email to parents in the area saying they were aware of the infected child attending a private co-op home school center.
Parents in the area also expressed concerns for their children attending public schools who do not have the time between classes to wash their hands.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with officials from Amplify Homeschool Project who said parents have expressed concerns to them because their children, while not in the class with the infected boy, had been at the center and in the same building.
They said none of those parents had been contacted by health officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.