ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A girl is dead after being struck by a stray bullet while she was sleeping inside her home in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on the 2900 block of River Ridge Drive.
Police say there was an exchange of gunfire outside of the home between at least two shooters and a stray bullet ended up striking the victim, who was sleeping in her bed at the time.
BREAKING: 18-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in her bed at 6 a.m. I’m on the scene in River Ridge Drive in SW Atlanta. More on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/BkUjR1dZGZ— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) October 3, 2019
Family identifies victim
The identity of the victim has not been officially released but family members identify her as 18-year-old Jessica Daniels. She had recently graduated from South Atlanta High School.
Her aunt told CBS46's Rebekka Schramm that Jessica woke up to the sound of gunfire and pushed her young cousin to the floor, saving her life. Jessica ended up taking a bullet to the chest.
A family member identified the victim of the stray bullet as Jessica Daniels, a recent graduate of South Atlanta High School. Police are trying to track down the shooters. #APD pic.twitter.com/8MjEmsJTyb— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) October 3, 2019
Search continues for suspects
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
