MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A 16-year-old believed to be killed in a fire now faces charges of arson, murder and theft.
The Monroe County Emergency Services found two dead in a fire at a home in the southwestern part of the county February 27.
In preliminary reports, Candace Walton, was believed to be killed in the fire along with her 21-year-old sibling, Gerald Walton. Their mother, Tasha Vandiver, was listed as missing along with her vehicle a Chevrolet Malibu.
Around 4 p.m. CST in western Kentucky, authorities in McCraken County stopped Vandiver’s Malibu. Inside was Candace Walton. Georgia authorities went to Kentucky to question the teen who had been taken into custody.
After further investigation, deputies charged Walton with two counts of felony murder, arson and multiple counts of theft by taking. No new information has been released on Vandiver's whereabouts.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on the GBI Crime Lab to positively identify the bodies found in the fire at the home.
(0) comments
