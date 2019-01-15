ALPHARETTA, Ga (CBS46) – Not many teens can say they have a day named after them. But Essynce Moore can.
The mayor of her hometown Hillside, New Jersey declared May 26, 2016 “Essynce Day” to honor her achievements as a young entrepreneur. Among her businesses – she’s operated a kids day spa, published a book series and created online boutique all before she was old enough to drive.
Now at 16, the teen boss is sharing her business knowledge with emerging entrepreneurs at The Frank Lamar Business Shower this weekend.
The event will feature workshops that cover everything from finance management to tax law.
CBS46 anchor Gurvir Dhindsa spoke with Essynce about what it takes to make it to the top.
