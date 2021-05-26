SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 13-year-old boy who was burned when his family's boat burst into flames on Lake Lanier is home from the hospital while his sister remains hospitalized.
Gunner Coleman spent two weeks in Grady Hospital and has been home now for a few days.
"It's been great sitting here. I can walk around a lot more here than a 20-foot room," he said.
His arms and hands are covered with bandages and he has to regularly change the dressings. His back was badly burned, as well.
The Coleman family's boat burst into flames Mother's Day after they filled up the tank with fuel at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier. The fire started after Gunner's father tried to start the ignition. Fire investigators are looking into how it happened.
Gunner's 16-year-old sister Taylor suffered the most severe injuries and remains sedated with another surgery planned.
Twelve year-old Ryder did not have serious injuries and is thankful to have his brother home.
"I’m hoping by the 4th we can go outside with him wearing sunscreen and we can go out and go to the pool and stuff," said Ryder.
The children's parents both had burns on their arms.
The family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community as they go through this.
Gunner said, "I just wanted to say thank you and it's been a lot of help. We have people bringing us meals and they’ve been giving us gift cards and it's been a lot of help and it's been taking a lot of stress off my parents because this was big accident.”
