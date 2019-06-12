LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen who stated they heard a loud noise and saw a group of teens running from one of the residences in Lakeside Mobile Home Park located off Bankhead Highway in Lithia Springs early Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the location and began investigating the source of the noise and the reason for the teens running. They soon learned that in one of the residences there were two teens that had engaged in an argument over a video game controller.
The argument lead to one of the teens, Gabriel Martinez Cruz, firing a handgun and fatally striking the victim, Gonzalo Lamar Gonzalez-Abara.
Friends who were at the home at the time of the shooting still cant believe it happened.
“I’m hearing them, I know they are not arguing, I know they are kidding. I hear it in their voice all the time. I hear the gun load and a big boom, and I turned, and my friend was shot I was like Oh My God,” said Brlial Williams.
Gabriel Cruz of Lithia Springs has been arrested on charges of malice murder and tampering with evidence.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said, “It’s sad and heartbreaking that something like this would happen and someone would lose their life over something so trivial.”
