ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Georgia teenager faces serious charges after he attacked a student who was draped in a gay pride flag in a school cafeteria. The terrifying moment was caught on camera. The incident happened at Lowndes County High School in Valdosta.
A third student tried to push away the attacker, who throws the flag into a garbage can.
Atlanta Pride Executive Director Jamie Fergerson called the incident incredibly alarming.
“Homophobia is real and it’s rampant all over, but especially in some places in the South and this is why organizations need to exist to support LGBTQ young people,” Fergerson said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the teen responsible for the attack has been charged as a juvenile with simple battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He’s awaiting a court date and has been transferred out of the school.
“LGBTQ young people experience a lot of harassment, bullying which can lead to poor outcomes for them. They can really struggle with mental or physical health. They can struggle to find a place where they fit in,” Fergerson said.
Assistant superintendent Rodney Green sent this statement saying, “We take the well-being and safety of our students seriously. Our staff works hard to provide a safe environment where all of our students feel valued.”
“And so, what we need is to reach out to these young people, take care of them and do some education in the school system. Not only for the kids, but also teachers,” Fergerson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.