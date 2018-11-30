Canton, GA (CBS46) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department has arrested and charged a teenager in connection to the fatal crash that killed a Creekview High School student on Tuesday.
Yann Engamba, 17, is facing charges of vehicular homicide in the 1st degree, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane in the crash that killed 17 year-old Stevie Smith.
According to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle crash killed Smith and injured three other teenagers on Old Orange Mill Road.
Smith, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and back-seat passenger in that vehicle were seriously injured and transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Police believe speed was a factor.
Fellow students tell CBS46 News that Smith always wore a smile, was a standout in sports and had hopes of becoming an engineer.
“He was a jumper. He lettered in the sport,” said Seth Beasley, who ran track with Smith. “He could go to college with the sport, and he was hoping to one day run for a college. It's really sad that he won't get to see that to fruition.”
While sadness sets in, the students are hoping Smith’s laughs and his light will live and comfort his family.
“I hope that they see that God has a plan with this,” Beasley said. “We might not be able to see it yet, but if we stick around and see it to fruition we'll understand it one day.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Smith’s family.
