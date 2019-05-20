ROME, Ga (CBS46) -- A 16-year-old has been charged in the case of a woman who was found shot after Rome Police found her abandoned car in a ditch just before 1am Saturday.
Police say 25-year-old Keana Tiara Harper was at a home not far from where her car was found on Shoreline Drive.
She had a gunshot wound in her upper torso. Police took Harper to a hospital where she had surgery.
Monday, a warrant was issued for the teenager. He is charged with armed robbery. His name is not being released because of his age.
There is a second suspect in the case. Police say they will release more information once that person has been identified.
previous story: Woman discovered shot after crashing car into ditch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.