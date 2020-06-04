ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenager has been charged with murder after two bodies were discovered in Social Circle, Georgia.
Police responded to a call of two people on Thurman Baccus Road May 15. Officers found the bodies of James Robert Evans, 27, and 32-year-old Jaymie Whitlock. They appeared to have been shot. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Georgia Bureau of Investigations was requested by Social Circle police to investigate the two deaths.
Tommy Charles Webb, Jr. of Athens was charged with murder. The 19-year-old was in the Clarke County jail for a parole/ probation violation.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Social Circle Investigator Michael Jett at (678) 243 - 8680 or the GBI at 1-800-597-8477.
