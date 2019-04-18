DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) A teen has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Decatur.
Kristopher Brown, 18, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that happened at the Shell gas station on the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road on Monday.
Officers found the deceased victim at one of the gas pumps. His identity has yet to be released.
Two other gunshot victims were found, one at a nearby McDonald's and the other in the lobby of the gas station.
Their conditions are unclear at this time.
Brown is currently in the DeKalb County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.