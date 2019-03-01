ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 15-year-old faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old Stephenson High School student.
The shooting happened around 12 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lakewater View in Stone Mountain.
According to DeKalb County Police, the victim, Phildarious Parrish, went with two other men to the home of the suspect to fight him. Police said the incident stemmed from a prior incident at school.
DeKalb County Police said Parish and the other two men got to the home and were confronted by the suspect, his father, and the suspect's brother. At some point in the confrontation, the victim and his friends said the suspect and his family went into the home and came back with weapons.
According to the incident report, one of the three who came to the home said they didn't want to get shot, but instead just fight the suspect.
Police said at some point after that, Parrish was shot twice by the suspect. DeKalb Police said after the shooting, the trio who came to the home left.
Police found the group on the 500 block of Lakewater View where an ambulance took Parrish to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.
DeKalb County School officials say the suspect is a 9th grader at the school. His identity has not been released.
The school district released this statement Thursday, detailing the incident:
“(Thursday), a 12th grade student at Stephenson High School was shot and killed by a 9th grade student, also from Stephenson HS, at the 9th grade student's home. This follows an altercation that took place yesterday (Wednesday) in the bus lane at the school involving approximately 4 to 5 boys. DeKalb County School District Public Safety and DeKalb County Police are investigating this matter. A crisis team will be at the school in the morning to provide support to students and staff.”
Grief counselors will be on hand at the school on Friday.
