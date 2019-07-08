MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 17-year-old is facing serious assault charges after being accused of raping a seven-year-old.
Salomon Baudilio Diazambrocio allegedly raped his female cousin on July 1st at a residence on Hedges Street. He is charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and rape.
Diazambrocio not only raped the child, but caused injuries requiring surgery.
The victim's parents were not home at the time of the sexual assault.
The alleged rapist, who is originally from Guatemala, was arrested and is being held without bond.
