ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A 15-year-old was arrested and charged in the shooting of a 12-year-old outside a Rockdale County elementary school.
The teen is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Police told CBS46 News that the 12-year-old was shot around 6:35 Friday evening outside Peek's Chapel Elementary School.
No school activities were going on at the time.
The victim remained in ICU on Sunday afternoon, but the Sheriff's Office says he is stable and communicating.
Their investigation is ongoing.
