DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) Residents of a Duluth apartment complex received quite a scare after a 13 year-old smashed a vehicle into a wall on Tuesday.

Duluth Police shared body cam footage of the incident, which took place at The Heights at Sugarloaf complex on Sugarloaf Parkway.

The department posted on Twitter that the teen went in reverse instead of drive and backed into the building. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

It's unclear if the teen or their parents will face any charges.

