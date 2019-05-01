DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) Residents of a Duluth apartment complex received quite a scare after a 13 year-old smashed a vehicle into a wall on Tuesday.
Duluth Police shared body cam footage of the incident, which took place at The Heights at Sugarloaf complex on Sugarloaf Parkway.
The department posted on Twitter that the teen went in reverse instead of drive and backed into the building. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
It's unclear if the teen or their parents will face any charges.
Well, well, well. What do we have here? 🤦♂️13-year-old apparently went in reverse, instead of drive. Thankfully, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/8Cv7r073F3— Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) May 1, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.