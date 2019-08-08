CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teenager is recovering at a local hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery in Clayton County.
Detectives did not release many details on the shooting. The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is listed as critical, according to Clayton County police.
The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Thomas Road in Jonesboro around the middle of the afternoon on August 8th.
Police are looking for at least two suspects.
CBS46 News will update as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.