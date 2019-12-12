COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to find the driver responsible for critically injuring a teen during a hit-and-run crash in Cobb County.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on December 10 on Cunningham Road near Crosswinds Circle.
Police say a 14 year-old juvenile was struck while walking by a dark-colored, four-door sedan that continued on without stopping.
The make and model of the vehicle are not known at this time.
The victim remains in critical condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact Cobb County Police.
