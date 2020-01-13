COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A teen girl is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash in Cobb County on Sunday.
The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Jamerson Road at Nevilly Way.
Cobb County Police say 17 year-old Kayleigh S. Neste of Kennesaw was driving a white 2008 Nissan 350Z when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a white 2012 Kia Forte being driven by an unidentified 16 year-old girl.
The Nissan caught fire and bystanders were able to pull Neste from the burning vehicle. Those bystanders also helped push the Kia away from the burning Nissan so it didn't catch fire.
The 16 year-old unidentified driver of the Kia was extricated by fire personnel.
Neste was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where she later passed away.
The other injured driver received treatment for serious injuries.
